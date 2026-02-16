Obi Faults Tinubu Over Power Supply Promise During Campaign

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what he described as a failure to fulfil his campaign promise on steady electricity supply, following reports that the Presidential Villa plans to rely fully on solar power.

Obi recalled Tinubu’s campaign pledge that Nigerians should not vote for him for a second term if he failed to deliver stable electricity within four years.

According to him, more than two years into the administration, the national grid has continued to perform poorly, with citizens still facing persistent power outages. He expressed concern that instead of addressing the challenges facing the grid, the government appears to be moving to disconnect the Presidential Villa from it.

The former Anambra State governor also questioned provisions in recent budgets, citing allocations reportedly running into billions of naira for solar power projects and upgrades at the seat of power. He argued that while investment in renewable energy is commendable, it is troubling for the nation’s leadership to detach itself from the same electricity system that ordinary Nigerians depend on.

Obi maintained that government institutions should lead efforts to strengthen and expand the national grid rather than abandon it. He added that while citizens may not expect every campaign promise to be fully realised, they do expect visible effort, measurable progress, and transparent communication where challenges arise. According to him, leadership must remain connected to the realities faced daily by the people.