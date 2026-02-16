Business

President Tinubu Calls for African Credit Rating Agency, Citing Unfair Borrowing Costs

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
ByOgungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okaynews.com, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Follow:
2 Min Read

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has called for the establishment of an Africa-owned credit rating agency to counter what he described as the persistent mispricing of the continent’s risk by global financial markets.

Okay News reports that the President made the call in an Op-Ed published in the Financial Times on Monday, warning that African countries pay excessively high borrowing costs due to flawed external assessments. He argued that the so-called “Africa premium”—the gap between perceived and actual economic risk—is no longer sustainable. Tinubu noted that the continent’s access to international capital is heavily influenced by the three dominant agencies: Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and S&P Global Ratings, whose decisions shape investor behaviour but often fail to reflect local realities.

The call comes as Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed to $47 billion, their highest level since 2018. The reserves buildup reflects improved oil revenues, higher remittances, and renewed foreign portfolio investor interest following monetary policy reforms. Tinubu’s argument suggests that such fundamentals are often overlooked by external rating agencies, leading to borrowing costs that do not accurately reflect Africa’s economic progress.

A homegrown credit rating agency, the President argued, would provide more nuanced assessments based on deeper understanding of local economic conditions, potentially lowering borrowing costs and unlocking more affordable capital for infrastructure and development projects across the continent.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria Inflation Edges Down To 15.10% As Food Prices Fall In January
Next Article Obi Faults Tinubu Over Power Supply Promise During Campaign

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News