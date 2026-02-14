Obi Urges Nigerians To Turn Valentine Spirit Into Civic Duty

Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate in Nigeria and the Labour Party candidate in the country’s 2023 election, has urged Nigerians, especially young people, to treat Valentine’s Day as a moment for practical patriotism, including rejecting corruption and supporting leaders with proven integrity.

In a Valentine message shared on the social media platform X on Saturday, February 14, 2026, Obi framed love as something that should show up in daily choices and public life, not only in personal relationships. Okay News reports that he titled the post, “Nigeria Needs Our Love in Action,” and used it to call for citizens to recommit to values that strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and national cohesion.

Valentine’s Day, observed every year on February 14, is widely marked around the world as a day to celebrate love, appreciation, and care through messages, gifts, and kind gestures. Obi told Nigerians the day should also be used to reflect on what it means to love a country in a practical way.

He argued that love for Nigeria should include demanding credible elections and refusing behaviours that weaken public trust. “Like a living being, a country flourishes when nurtured with care and dedication. Loving Nigeria means promoting fair elections, rejecting vices like corruption, greed, division, and mediocrity, and supporting only those with capacity, commitment, and character,” Obi stated.

He also linked patriotism to accountability and problem-solving, urging citizens to speak up when governance falls short and to push for reforms that improve daily life, including better public services.

Obi added that love should extend beyond politics and be reflected in how Nigerians treat one another in homes and communities. “On this Valentine’s Day, let us embrace love that strengthens families, communities, and our nation. A new Nigeria is possible when love becomes action.”

He ended the message with a greeting to Nigerians: “Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.”