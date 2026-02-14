World Football Governing Body FIFA To Rule On Nigeria Protest After DR Congo Loss

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), football’s world governing body, is expected to deliver a decision on Monday, February 16, 2026, on an eligibility protest filed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Nigeria’s men’s national team, known as the Super Eagles, lost to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) in a crucial African qualification playoff.

The NFF filed its complaint on Monday, December 15, 2025, arguing that six DR Congo players who took part in the November 2025 African playoff final were not eligible to feature because of recent changes in their international allegiance.

Nigeria’s defeat in that match ended with the Super Eagles losing 4-3 on penalties after a tight contest, a result that knocked the team out of direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

NFF General Secretary Doctor Mohammed Sanusi said the federation believes it has a strong case. “We have a good case,” Sanusi stated. “We do not venture into what would be an exercise in futility. As far as we are concerned, we have a strong case, and we are awaiting FIFA’s decision on the complaints we have lodged.”

Midfielder Alex Iwobi also expressed hope that the case could reopen Nigeria’s path to the tournament. “We are still waiting; hopefully, we can go to the World Cup.”

Okay News reports that the ruling matters because it could determine whether Nigeria gets another chance to compete for a remaining place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles would be reinstated and move on to a six-team Intercontinental Play-Off tournament scheduled for March in Mexico. A top finish in that playoff would secure one of the remaining African slots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For now, Nigeria’s qualification hopes depend on FIFA’s decision, which is being closely watched by supporters across Nigeria and the wider football community.