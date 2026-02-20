Ogun State Rewards Nigeria’s Best Primary School Teacher With New Car, Home

Abeokuta, Nigeria – The government of Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria has formally recognized and rewarded Mr. Solanke Francis Taiwo, who was recently named the Overall Best Primary School Teacher in the country for the 2025/2026 academic session. To celebrate the milestone, the state government presented the educator, who teaches at Ansa-Ur-Deen Main School I in the state capital of Abeokuta, with a new two-bedroom bungalow.

Okay News reports that the presentation was led by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who granted the award-winning teacher the privilege of selecting the location of his new home from within the State Housing Scheme. During the celebratory event, the governor also formally handed over the keys to a brand-new car, which was donated by the Nigerian Federal Government to honor the educator’s outstanding national achievement.

These state-level gifts supplement a substantial national reward previously bestowed upon the teacher. At the recent National Teachers’ Summit held in the federal capital territory of Abuja, Mr. Taiwo was awarded a grand cash prize of 50 million naira (approximately $33,000 USD) in recognition of his exceptional performance and long-standing commitment to primary education in Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of the national award, Governor Abiodun stated that the recognition validates his administration’s belief in the measurable results of sustained investment in teacher welfare, digital training, and classroom innovation. The governor reiterated his commitment to continuous educational reforms, emphasizing that hard work and exceptional dedication will consistently be celebrated in the ongoing effort to position Ogun State as a national benchmark for educational development.