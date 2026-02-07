Oshiomhole Hails Trump’s Recognition of Remi Tinubu as Diplomatic Win For Nigeria

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the public recognition of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, by United States President Donald Trump as a significant diplomatic win for Nigeria.

According to him, the gesture reflects growing international respect for the country and underscores the values of religious harmony promoted under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

Oshiomhole made this known while speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. The former Edo State governor said his visit was partly to extend New Year greetings to the President and to celebrate President Trump’s glowing remarks about the First Lady during a recent public engagement in the United States.

Recounting the event, Oshiomhole said President Trump, known for his blunt and unscripted style, described Senator Oluremi Tinubu as “a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria,” before inviting her to stand up for recognition. He noted that the moment attracted applause and admiration, describing it as a proud moment for Nigeria on the global stage.

The APC chieftain stressed that the recognition carried deeper symbolism, particularly in highlighting religious coexistence in Nigeria. He explained that Trump openly acknowledged that while President Tinubu is a Muslim, his wife is a Christian and a pastor, a reality that reflects peaceful coexistence between faiths. “There can be no tension between the Quran and the Bible,” Oshiomhole said, adding that such moments help counter negative narratives about Nigeria abroad.

He urged Nigerians to focus on unity and nation-building, noting that while the country faces challenges, they are being addressed. According to him, Nigerians should learn to celebrate positive global recognition rather than constantly talking down on the country, insisting that such diplomatic moments strengthen Nigeria’s image and confidence in the international community.