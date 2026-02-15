Osun PDP Lawmakers Back Adeleke’s Second Term Run On Accord Ticket

Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria – Lawmakers from Nigeria’s federal National Assembly and the Osun State House of Assembly who were elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, in southwestern Nigeria, have endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term, even as he seeks re-election on the Accord Party platform.

The endorsement comes ahead of the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026. In a communiqué issued after a stakeholders’ meeting held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday, February 15, 2026, the legislators said they decided to back Adeleke based on what they described as his record in public services and governance.

The communiqué, read by Senator Lere Oyewumi, the Deputy Senate Minority Leader in Nigeria’s Senate, said the lawmakers reached their decision after assessing Adeleke’s performance across key sectors. “Having reviewed the performance of the governor in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, healthcare, education, and democratic stability, we unanimously endorse and give our total support to His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, for a second term in office in the interest of continuity, stability, and sustained progress for Osun State,” it said.

Okay News reports that Adeleke left the Peoples Democratic Party to join the Accord Party on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, as part of his bid to contest again. Despite that switch, the lawmakers argued that the political changes in the state do not weaken the governor’s support base or the party structure in Osun State.

“The party remains united and firmly established at the National Assembly caucus level, State Assembly level, Executive Council, local governments, wards, and grassroots structures across the state,” the communiqué said.

The legislators also said they had passed a vote of confidence in the Osun State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, the State Working Committee, and the party leadership across the state’s 30 local government and area offices and 332 wards. They warned against recognising any rival leadership group, saying such claims do not have the backing of the party’s elected state and federal lawmakers.

Beyond the endorsement, the communiqué appealed to Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to intervene in the local government crisis in Osun State. The lawmakers said the continued withholding of local government allocations owed to the state was creating hardship for people working in local services, including teachers, nurses, healthcare workers, local government civil servants, retirees, and traditional institutions at the community level.

“We call on His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to give a directive to the illegal occupants to vacate immediately to avert crises. “PDP as a party and the government in the state are law-abiding, and that is why we have chosen the path of peace and the path of law, not to throw the state into crisis,” it said.

The lawmakers urged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while also calling for steady support for democratic governance in the state.

The developments come amid shifting alliances in Osun State politics. On Saturday, February 14, 2026, it was reported that five members of the National Assembly who were elected under the PDP in Osun State officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party that leads Nigeria’s federal government.