Outrage as Trump Declares Himself “Acting President of Venezuela” on Social Media

US President Donald Trump has ignited yet another global diplomatic firestorm after posting a digitally altered image on his Truth Social platform that identifies him as the “Acting President of Venezuela.”

The image, which mimics the layout of a Wikipedia biography page, lists him as the “Incumbent January 2026” for the South American nation alongside his titles as the 45th and 47th President of the United States. However, after an examination by Okay News of the official Wikipedia page of President Trump, it only points out that the image on Truth Social was an altered image.

This brazen digital declaration comes just days after a US military operation resulted in the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The controversial post has intensified scrutiny on America’s foreign policy, specifically regarding the administration’s intentions in Caracas. The image curiously listed US Vice President JD Vance as holding the same deputy role for the Venezuelan administration, blurring the lines between the two sovereign nations’ leadership structures. This symbolic move follows Trump’s recent comments at Mar-a-Lago, where he explicitly stated that the United States intends to “run” Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of the intervention.

Okay News reports that this development creates a confusing dual-leadership narrative, as Delcy Rodriguez, the former Venezuelan Vice President, was sworn in as the country’s acting president on January 5. While Rodriguez has ostensibly taken up the mantle of leadership following Maduro’s detention, Trump’s social media proclamation suggests the White House does not recognize her authority, further complicating the political landscape in the oil-rich nation.

To solidify US control over the country’s resources, President Trump signed an executive order on Friday declaring a national emergency to safeguard Venezuelan oil revenue. The order directs that funds held in US Treasury accounts be protected from judicial process to advance American foreign policy objectives. In interviews, Trump has justified these aggressive measures by stating that the US will focus on rebuilding Venezuela’s dilapidated oil infrastructure before “eventually” allowing new elections to take place.

The international community and online observers have reacted with shock and condemnation, with many branding the move as a modern form of colonialism. Geopolitical analysts have noted the unprecedented nature of the act, pointing out that in nearly 250 years of American history, no sitting president has ever publicly claimed executive authority over a foreign sovereign nation in such a direct manner. Critics argue that the move signals a violent repricing of global geopolitical norms that could have dangerous long-term consequences.

Despite the uproar, there has been no official response from Venezuelan authorities regarding the social media post. Meanwhile, global tensions remain high as the world watches how this unprecedented claim to foreign power will unfold, with many fearing it serves as a precursor to a prolonged and direct US occupation of the Latin American country.