AFRIMA 2026: Africa’s Biggest Music Stars Shine as Winners Emerge in Lagos

The 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) lit up Lagos as Africa’s finest artistes, producers and creatives gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites for a night celebrating the continent’s musical diversity and global influence.

Okay News reports that the glittering ceremony brought together stars and fans from across Africa and the diaspora, turning Lagos into the heartbeat of African music for the night.

From dance choreography to songwriting and regional categories, winners emerged across multiple fields, highlighting the depth of talent shaping Africa’s sound today.

In the Best African Dance and Choreography category, Ethiopia’s Weeha claimed top honours with “Dimama”, beating nominees from Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, Togo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The award recognised choreography that has not only driven viral dance culture but also amplified African music on global platforms.

Nigeria also had reason to celebrate in the Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary category, where Yemi Alade won for “You Are” from the animated series “Iyanu.” The song stood out among entries from Ghana, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia, underlining Alade’s growing influence beyond the traditional music space.

Songwriting honours went to Bakhaw Dioum of Senegal, who won Songwriter of the Year for “Choix,” performed by Mia Guissé featuring Wally B. Seck. The winning entry edged out works by some of Africa’s most respected writers, including Nigeria’s Olamide, Ghana’s Black Sherif, and Rwanda’s Element Eleéh.

In the regional performance categories, East Africa saw Denise of Madagascar emerge as Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa, while Tanzania’s Jux took home Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, beating stiff competition from stars such as Diamond Platnumz, Bien, and Mbosso.

Central Africa also had its moment, with Cindy Le Coeur of the Democratic Republic of Congo winning Best Female Artiste in Central Africa, ahead of artistes from Angola, Cameroon, Gabon and Congo.

Beyond competitive awards, AFRIMA also paid tribute to industry pioneers. Veteran Nigerian music executives and brothers Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo ‘D1’ Adeneye were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their enduring impact on the growth and internationalisation of African music.