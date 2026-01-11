Raphinha’s Double Powers Barcelona to 3-2 Spanish Super Cup Victory Over Real Madrid

Barcelona successfully defended their Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday, defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in a pulsating encounter held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian winger Raphinha was the standout performer, netting a brace to ensure Hansi Flick’s side lifted the first silverware of the season in front of a sold-out crowd at the Alinma Bank Stadium.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Raphinha opening the scoring before Vinicius Junior leveled for Madrid with a solo effort just before halftime. The second half saw a flurry of goals, as Robert Lewandowski restored Barcelona’s lead, only for youngster Gonzalo Garcia to equalise for Xabi Alonso’s men moments later.

Okay News reports that the decisive moment came in the 72nd minute when Raphinha scored his second of the night, securing the victory despite late pressure from Los Blancos. The match ended on a sour note for the champions, however, as midfielder Frenkie de Jong was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute for a rash challenge on substitute Kylian Mbappé.

This victory marks back-to-back Super Cup triumphs for the Catalan giants, providing a significant confidence boost for manager Hansi Flick. Conversely, the defeat piles pressure on Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, whose side struggled to contain Barcelona’s attack despite the second-half introduction of high-profile stars like Mbappé and David Alaba.