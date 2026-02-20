PDP Condemns Withdrawal of FCT Candidates, Alleges Undue Pressure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised the reported withdrawal of some of its chairmanship candidates from the forthcoming Abuja Area Council elections, describing the move as “shameful” and lacking the consent of the party.

In a statement issued by its National Working Committee and signed by National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the party said it received the development with “utter dismay.” The PDP described the action as anti-democratic and contrary to the principles of open and competitive elections.

According to the party, democracy should be built on transparent electoral contests rather than what it termed “forced or induced consensus.” The statement suggested that the withdrawals reflect what it called a troubling pattern of political interference in the build-up to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local council polls.

The PDP further alleged that certain individuals within the party are working in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming their actions are aimed at weakening opposition politics. It argued that such tactics, if unchecked, could undermine broader democratic processes ahead of future national elections.

Reaffirming its stance, the party said it had previously distanced itself from those it accused of undermining internal party integrity, stating that it remains focused on rebuilding a strong opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP also urged voters to turn out for the elections and to remain vigilant, particularly in ensuring that presiding officers transmit Form EC8A results promptly after announcement at polling units.