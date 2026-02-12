PDP National Chairman, NWC Members Storm Appeal Court Over Leadership Dispute

Abuja, Nigeria – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, on Thursday arrived at the Court of Appeal in Abuja for the continuation of hearing in appeals concerning the party’s leadership crisis.

Turaki was accompanied by members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and other key stakeholders of the party. The matter, which has drawn significant political attention, is being heard by a three-member panel of the appellate court.

Okay News reports that among those present at the court were Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Board of Trustees (BoT) members; Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, who also serves as Chairman of PDP State Chairmen; as well as several former members of the NWC.

The proceedings form part of ongoing legal efforts to resolve disputes surrounding the party’s leadership structure. Further details are expected as the hearing progresses.