PDP State Chairmen Back Turaki, Reject Ibadan Court Judgment

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmen has declared total solidarity with the party’s National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and the National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that the party’s leadership remains intact despite a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan.

The chairmen, drawn from 30 states, said the ruling neither created a leadership vacuum nor altered the status of the NWC elected at the Ibadan National Convention.

Okay News gathered that the forum faulted the judgment for granting reliefs that were not sought by any party and noted that it conflicted with existing decisions of courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

It welcomed the PDP’s decision to appeal the ruling and seek a stay of execution, stressing that the case remains part of an ongoing judicial process now before the Court of Appeal.

The state chairmen urged party members nationwide to remain calm and united, assuring that the PDP has overcome similar challenges in the past.

They reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding the party, strengthening internal democracy, and positioning the PDP as a credible alternative capable of rescuing Nigeria.