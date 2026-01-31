Politics

PDP State Chairmen Back Turaki, Reject Ibadan Court Judgment

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmen has declared total solidarity with the party’s National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and the National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that the party’s leadership remains intact despite a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan.

The chairmen, drawn from 30 states, said the ruling neither created a leadership vacuum nor altered the status of the NWC elected at the Ibadan National Convention.

Okay News gathered that the forum faulted the judgment for granting reliefs that were not sought by any party and noted that it conflicted with existing decisions of courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

It welcomed the PDP’s decision to appeal the ruling and seek a stay of execution, stressing that the case remains part of an ongoing judicial process now before the Court of Appeal.

- Advertisement -

The state chairmen urged party members nationwide to remain calm and united, assuring that the PDP has overcome similar challenges in the past.

They reaffirmed their commitment to rebuilding the party, strengthening internal democracy, and positioning the PDP as a credible alternative capable of rescuing Nigeria.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu, Jonathan, Obi, Makinde Join Dignitaries to Bury Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor
Next Article ADC Presses Nigeria’s Senate To Pass Electoral Bill Quickly, Citing Tight Timeline For 2027 Vote

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News