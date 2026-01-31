Tinubu, Jonathan, Obi, Makinde Join Dignitaries to Bury Late Bayelsa Deputy Governor

Top political leaders from across Nigeria gathered in Ofoni, Bayelsa State, as the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was laid to rest.

President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governors Douye Diri and Seyi Makinde, former Anambra governor Peter Obi, and several others attended the funeral, describing Ewhrudjakpo as a dedicated public servant whose death was a major loss to the state and the nation.

Okay News reports that President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the late deputy governor lived a life of service and left behind a legacy that would endure.

Jonathan also praised Ewhrudjakpo’s character, noting that it was rare for a politician to be so widely spoken of with respect and affection, while urging Christians to remain steadfast in faith despite the painful loss.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri described his deputy’s death as a harsh reality but said it was one only God could explain.

Religious leaders at the service urged Nigerians, especially politicians, to emulate Ewhrudjakpo’s humility, generosity, and commitment to duty. The late deputy governor died on December 11, 2025, after collapsing in his office at the Government House.