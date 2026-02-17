PenCom’s Revised Equity Limits Unleash N5 Trillion Liquidity Wave at NGX

Lagos, Nigeria – The National Pension Commission’s upward revision of equity exposure limits for Retirement Savings Account funds has triggered what analysts estimate could be nearly N1 trillion (approximately $639 million) in fresh liquidity into the Nigerian Exchange, driving a historic market rally.

Okay News reports that the development, confirmed by market operators and research firms including Arthur Steven Asset Management and CardinalStone Research, has already sparked sharp repricing across large-cap stocks. With total pension assets now exceeding N26 trillion (about $16.6 billion) , the recalibration is steering significant long-term domestic capital toward equities, reinforcing institutional participation and complementing foreign exchange reforms.

The immediate impact was dramatic. On Monday, February 16, 2026, the NGX All-Share Index surged 4.37 percent to 190,281.57 points, lifting year-to-date returns to 22.28 percent. Market capitalisation rose by N5.11 trillion (approximately $3.3 billion) to close at N122.14 trillion, with 54 stocks advancing against 28 decliners. Sector performance was broadly positive: Industrial Goods climbed 7.77 percent, Oil and Gas gained 4.73 percent, and Banking rose 4.71 percent.

Market analysts say the reform marks a structural turning point rather than a speculative burst. “The reform strengthens the structural bid for fundamentally sound Nigerian companies and aligns pension capital with productive sectors of the economy,” said Tunde Amolegbe during a market discussion. CardinalStone Research estimates that nearly N1 trillion could flow into equities under a base-case scenario if Pension Fund Administrators deploy half of the newly available headroom.

The policy shift follows PenCom’s revision of investment limits for RSA Funds I, II, III, and VI-Active, announced earlier in February. The changes address implementation challenges following the 2025 regulatory overhaul and respond to a shortage of qualifying alternative investment instruments, which had left PFAs with excess liquidity.

Trading activity strengthened significantly, with volume up 13.46 percent to 1.06 billion units and transaction value rising 19.48 percent to N62.99 billion. High money-flow readings indicate sustained buy-side pressure across tier-one names. Blue chips such as MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, GTCO, and Zenith Bank attracted strong inflows, reinforcing concentration around scale and earnings visibility.

However, analysts caution that rapid inflows could temporarily elevate concentration risk and valuation pressures. Comercio Partners noted that “rapid inflows into a narrow set of large-cap stocks could temporarily elevate concentration risk.” Technical indicators suggest the market is stretched in the near term, though sharp advances often invite consolidation rather than reversals when supported by improving earnings fundamentals.

The implications extend beyond the near-term rally. With pension capital above N26 trillion, even incremental shifts in allocation can meaningfully reshape liquidity dynamics. Stronger domestic capital formation may reduce the NGX’s historical dependence on foreign portfolio inflows, positioning pension funds as a stabilising anchor for Nigeria’s capital market architecture.