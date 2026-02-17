News

Saudi Arabia Declares Wednesday, February 18 as Start of Ramadan 2026

A team of astronomical observers in Saudi Arabia’s Hautat Sudair.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will mark the first day of Ramadan following the confirmed sighting of the crescent moon.

The announcement was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), which stated that the moon-sighting committee verified the new moon, signaling the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Several other countries, including Qatar, have also declared Wednesday as the first day of fasting.

Okay News reports that during Ramadan, Muslims observe a daily fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and smoking. The holy month is also characterized by increased worship, including nightly Taraweeh prayers performed after the Isha prayer in mosques, as well as heightened charitable activities to support those in need.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. In addition to fasting and prayer, many faithful travel to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time of the year but is especially popular during Ramadan due to the belief in multiplied spiritual rewards.

