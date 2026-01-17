Police Investigate Killing Of Mother And Six Children In Kano Metropolis

Authorities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria have opened a criminal investigation into the killing of a housewife and six children in Kano, a major commercial city in Northern Nigeria, after suspected attackers invaded a residential home in Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters within the metropolis.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the incident was first reported to law enforcement agencies through a distress call received at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2025.

The report indicated that suspected hoodlums forcibly entered the residence of Haruna Bashir and attacked its occupants. The victims were later identified as 35-year-old Fatima Abubakar and her six children. Police authorities confirmed that dangerous weapons were used in the assault, resulting in fatal injuries.

In response to the alert, the Commissioner of Police for Kano State, Dr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who heads the command under the Nigerian Police Force structure, dispatched a tactical team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lawal Isah Mani, to the crime location for immediate intervention.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area and evacuated the bodies of the deceased to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano. Medical staff on duty at the facility later confirmed all the victims dead.

Okay News reports that the Commissioner of Police has also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wada Jarma, to lead a full-scale investigation aimed at identifying, arresting, and prosecuting those responsible for the killings.

In the statement, the police command extended its condolences to the bereaved family and residents of Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, assuring the wider public across Kano State that the perpetrators will be pursued and held accountable under Nigerian criminal law.

Police officials further appealed to residents of Kano and surrounding communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist ongoing efforts to track the suspects and prevent similar attacks in the future.