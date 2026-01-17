Arsenal Extends Premier League Lead Despite Goalless Draw at Nottingham Forest

Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, marking their second consecutive goalless result in the Premier League.

Despite controlling the match and limiting the hosts to zero shots on target, the Gunners were unable to breach a resilient Forest defense to secure all three points.

Okay News reports that despite the stalemate, Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table has increased to seven points following Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United earlier in the day. However, the gap could be narrowed to four points if Aston Villa secures a victory against Everton on Sunday.

The visitors created the better opportunities throughout the contest, with Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Zubimendi missing chances in the first half. Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels proved instrumental in the second period, producing a full-stretch save to deny Bukayo Saka, while a late penalty appeal for a handball against Ola Aina was dismissed by VAR.