Sports

Arsenal Extends Premier League Lead Despite Goalless Draw at Nottingham Forest

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Arsenal finished goaless at the City Ground in Nottingham. This marks their second consecutive goalless result in the Premier League.

Arsenal was held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday, marking their second consecutive goalless result in the Premier League.

Despite controlling the match and limiting the hosts to zero shots on target, the Gunners were unable to breach a resilient Forest defense to secure all three points.

Okay News reports that despite the stalemate, Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table has increased to seven points following Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United earlier in the day. However, the gap could be narrowed to four points if Aston Villa secures a victory against Everton on Sunday.

The visitors created the better opportunities throughout the contest, with Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Zubimendi missing chances in the first half. Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels proved instrumental in the second period, producing a full-stretch save to deny Bukayo Saka, while a late penalty appeal for a handball against Ola Aina was dismissed by VAR.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria Beats Egypt 4-2 on Penalties to Secure Third-place at AFCON 2025
Next Article Police Investigate Killing Of Mother And Six Children In Kano Metropolis

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News