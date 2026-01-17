Nigeria Beats Egypt 4-2 on Penalties to Secure Third-place at AFCON 2025

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have secured the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout during the third-place playoff. The match, played at the Stade Mohammed V, saw both teams battling for a podium finish after their respective semi-final defeats, with Nigeria ultimately prevailing 4-2 from the spot.

Okay News reports that the decisive moment came when Ademola Lookman converted Nigeria’s final penalty to seal the victory.

The shootout proved disastrous for Egypt, with star forward Mohamed Salah missing the opening kick, followed by another miss from Omar Marmoush, which gave Nigeria an early advantage they never relinquished.

The win maintains Nigeria’s perfect record in AFCON third-place playoffs, ensuring they have never lost in nine appearances in this fixture.

Despite being without key defender Calvin Bassey due to suspension and having striker Victor Osimhen on the bench due to injury, the Super Eagles displayed composure to claim the bronze and end their tournament campaign on a positive note.