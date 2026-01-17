AEDC Reconnects FCT Water Board Amid Water Scarcity, Demands Payment Plan

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has reconnected electricity supply to the FCT Water Board on a conditional basis, following widespread concerns over water scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory.

Okay News reports that AEDC explained the disconnection was due to the Water Board owing over one year of electricity bills, despite multiple notices, engagements, and opportunities to regularise the account.

In a statement, AEDC said that in recognition of the critical importance of water supply to public health and community well-being, Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Engineer Chijioke Okwuokenye directed the immediate reconnection to enable prompt restoration of water services.

However, the reconnection is granted on a conditional basis, with AEDC issuing the FCT Water Board a two-week timeline to present and begin implementing a credible payment plan for the outstanding obligations.

AEDC warned that failure to meet this obligation will leave the company with no alternative but to reapply service disconnection in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

The company reiterated that disconnection is a measure of last resort and assured residents of its commitment to transparent engagement, regulatory compliance, and sustainable electricity services in the FCT.