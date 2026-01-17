2026 Budget Sparks Concern Over Vague and Misaligned MDA Allocations

Nigeria’s 2026 Appropriation Bill features massive allocations under vague headings, projects misaligned with agency mandates, and duplicated spending across ministries and departments, raising alarms about transparency and accountability.

Okay News reports that budget analysts warn the spending plan could undermine fiscal discipline at a time of acute pressure, unless tightened to ensure funds are traceable and aligned with priorities.

One striking feature is the scale of funds assigned to broad, poorly defined descriptions.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security headquarters has a single line item for Research and Development at N252.2 billion, lacking any breakdown of programmes, institutions, timelines, or expected outcomes.

A similar pattern appears at the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters with N197.26 billion for Research and Development, unusual for a ministry focused on fiscal policy, revenue, and public finance.

Analysts question if the heading serves as a catch-all for unrelated expenditures.

Other agencies show hefty R&D allocations with minimal detail: the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at N34.66 billion, and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) at N18.87 billion.

Within the Presidency, the State House headquarters proposes N2.42 billion for wildlife conservation and N1.28 billion for ‘Monitoring and Evaluation’, prompting questions about whether these fit better in specialised agencies.

The budget also reveals projects misaligned with mandates.

NALDA, focused on agricultural land development, allocates N350 million for constructing churches, mosques, and supporting religious groups in Gombe State.

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), tasked with aerospace and satellite technology, is slated for N2.1 billion on construction and efficiency lighting in Ogun State, N350 million for fertiliser to Taraba farmers, and N1.12 billion for research grants to indigent students in Singapore.

Cultural and conflict-resolution agencies take on welfare roles: the National Institute for Culture Orientation (NICO) allocates N140 million for rice supply in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State, while the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) earmarks N1.4 billion for palliatives and grants in the North West.

Duplicated expenditures are widespread, with palliative and grain distribution recurring across agencies in the same regions.

The Ministry of Agriculture sets aside N3.15 billion for grain supplies, while NALDA handles seeds and fertiliser. NICO and IPCR run parallel food and cash schemes.

Education overlaps include the Federal Road Safety Commission Academy funding classroom blocks, and the Nigeria Police Academy allocating N5.9 billion for meal subsidies in government schools—roles typically for education or social investment programmes.

Budget transparency advocates argue these patterns indicate weak central coordination, raising risks of inefficiency, politicisation, and leakages.

Analysts call for clearer descriptions, stricter mandate adherence, and stronger coordination.

In a climate of tight revenues and rising expectations, every naira must be traceable, justified, and aligned with national priorities.