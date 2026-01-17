Chelsea Secures Vital 2-0 Victory Over Brentford at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea recorded a crucial 2-0 win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, securing three points that move them up to sixth place in the Premier League table.

Despite sustained pressure from the visitors throughout the match, the Blues capitalized on defensive errors and key officiating decisions to claim only their second league victory in ten outings.

Okay News reports that Chelsea broke the deadlock through João Pedro, who finished a rebound falling to him from Enzo Fernández. While the on-field decision initially ruled the goal out for offside, a subsequent VAR review overturned the call, granting the home side the lead against the run of play.

The victory was sealed in the final fifteen minutes when Cole Palmer converted a penalty kick. The opportunity arose after Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher mishandled a pass and fouled Liam Delap in the box.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was also instrumental in the result, producing a string of important saves to preserve a clean sheet despite Brentford’s dangerous attacking play.