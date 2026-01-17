Liverpool Held to Frustrating Draw by Burnley at Anfield

Liverpool’s struggles continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in a Premier League fixture at Anfield. Despite controlling better portions of the game and taking a first-half lead, Arne Slot’s side was unable to secure a victory, resulting in a stalemate that has drawn criticism regarding their home form against lower-ranked teams.

Okay News reports that the hosts took the lead in the 42nd minute through Florian Wirtz, who found the net with a powerful strike just before the interval.

However, Liverpool had squandered a golden opportunity earlier in the match when Dominik Szoboszlai missed a penalty, striking the crossbar after Cody Gakpo was fouled in the box.

Burnley capitalized on Liverpool’s inability to extend their lead, finding an equalizer in the 65th minute through Marcus Edwards.

While the point was enough to nudge Liverpool back into the top four ahead of Manchester United, the result means the Reds have failed to beat any of the three newly promoted sides at Anfield this season.