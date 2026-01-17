Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Strategic Bilateral Economic Mission In Abu Dhabi

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, following a diplomatic and economic trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, an annual international summit focused on clean energy, green investment, climate partnerships and global sustainability cooperation.

The president’s arrival was disclosed on Saturday, 17 January 2026 by Nigeria’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who confirmed the trip’s conclusion and emphasized its importance to Nigeria’s trade and investment agenda.

President Tinubu had earlier departed Nigeria for Paris, France, on Sunday, 28 December 2025, to continue the remainder of his annual leave. From Paris, he proceeded to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, where the summit was held between Saturday, 11 January and Thursday, 15 January 2026.

This marks the second consecutive year the Nigerian leader has attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability summit, having also participated in the 2025 edition which focused heavily on global green industrial development and climate adaptation.

Nigeria And UAE Sign Major Trade Agreement

On the margins of the summit, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at expanding bilateral trade, attracting cross-border investments, improving technology sharing and deepening long-term economic cooperation between both nations.

The agreement grants duty-free access for thousands of Nigerian-made products into the UAE market, while also supporting investment collaboration across key sectors including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining and renewable energy technology.

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, signed on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, signed on behalf of the Emirati government. Both President Tinubu and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, witnessed the signing ceremony.

After the signing, Oduwole told stakeholders that the agreement would open international commercial opportunities for Nigerian producers seeking wider access to foreign markets. According to her, the CEPA “would give Nigerian exporters a gateway into the global market.” She added that the deal would also allow Nigerian companies to establish offices and subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates with business owners permitted to stay in the country for up to 90 days within a 12-month period.

Nigeria Announces Ambitious Climate And Green Financing Targets

In his address to the summit, President Tinubu outlined Nigeria’s new clean energy transition strategy, announcing plans to mobilise up to $30bn annually in climate and green industrial financing. He explained that the funding target forms part of Nigeria’s broader initiative to expand electricity access nationwide and accelerate renewable energy reforms.

The president also revealed that the Nigeria Climate Investment Platform would raise up to $500m for climate-resilient infrastructure projects. Additionally, the National Climate Change Fund is targeting a $2bn capitalisation to support environmental adaptation and energy transition programmes.

As part of sustained bilateral cooperation, President Tinubu confirmed that a Nigeria–UAE Investopia Summit would be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, in February 2026. The event will convene global investors, innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to explore emerging opportunities in Africa’s most populous nation.

Global Context Of The Abu Dhabi Summit

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is an annual global forum convened by the United Arab Emirates to shape discussions around climate action, sustainable energy systems and green industrial finance. The 2026 edition, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, focused on integrating finance, technology, workforce planning and energy development as interconnected levers for sustainable global transitions.

Okay News reports that the President’s engagements in the UAE are seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in global climate finance conversations while also improving trade competitiveness and access to international markets.