Presidency Says Reopening of Nigeria-Niger Borders Strengthens Trade and Diplomacy

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian government has reopened the Kamba and Tsamiya border routes along the Nigeria-Niger Republic frontier, a move the Presidency says is aimed at restoring cross-border trade and strengthening regional cooperation.

Okay News reports that the decision affects communities in northwestern Nigeria bordering the Republic of Niger. In a statement on Saturday, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, described the reopening as both timely and strategic. He quoted the President as stating that “this border reopening reflects a balanced and pragmatic approach to governance that recognises the link between economic inclusion, regional diplomacy, and national security.”

The statement noted that livelihoods of northern communities straddling the border have been significantly revived. Commercial activities, particularly automobile, transport, and logistics businesses on both sides, are back in full swing. The reopening has restored economic life to communities that depend almost entirely on cross-border movement for trade, agriculture, transportation, and small-scale commerce. For many families in these areas, the decision has translated into renewed income opportunities, reopened markets, and a return to lawful economic activities after a prolonged period of restriction.

Agricultural produce is once again moving through recognised routes, while traders, transport unions, artisans, and logistics operators have resumed operations across border towns and transit corridors. On diplomatic relations, the statement indicated that the border reopening has reinforced people-to-people ties and mutual trust between Nigeria and the Republic of Niger. It noted that border communities share deep cultural, historical, and family bonds.

From a security standpoint, the President stated that functional and regulated borders offer better oversight, intelligence coordination, and cooperation than prolonged closures that often push activities into informal channels. The border reopening provides an opportunity for improved monitoring, stronger engagement with neighbouring authorities, and greater involvement of local communities in maintaining peace and security along the border corridors.

The statement highlighted healthy relations and collaboration between Nigeria, the Niger Republic, and the Republic of Benin. It added that the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, ensured both countries were fully committed to respecting international trade protocols before the reopening. The Kebbi State Government, border communities, and security outfits were consulted and sensitised on the benefits, technicalities, and use of new technology for monitoring border routes and the implications for trade and security.

The Federal Government formally reopened the Nigeria-Niger Republic border through the Kamba corridor in Kebbi State on Monday. The move comes days after the President approved the resumption of cross-border movement along the Nigeria-Benin Republic route via the Tsamiya corridor.