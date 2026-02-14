Tinubu Attends Argungu Festival, Commissions Projects in Kebbi State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday arrived in Kebbi State on an official visit to inaugurate key projects executed by the state government and participate in the historic Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Okay News reports that Governor Nasir Idris described the visit as a strong affirmation of the Federal Government’s support for Kebbi and its development agenda. According to him, the President’s presence underscores a shared commitment to infrastructure renewal, agricultural transformation, economic expansion, and improved living standards for residents.

The governor noted that the projects commissioned reflect his administration’s resolve to deliver tangible dividends of democracy. He said the initiatives are designed to directly impact communities, stimulate commercial activities, and strengthen the state’s long-term development trajectory.

Tinubu also headlined the renowned Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, a globally recognised cultural celebration that showcases Kebbi’s heritage, unity, and investment potential. The state government reiterated its alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing optimism about building a stronger and more prosperous future through sustained collaboration with the Federal Government.