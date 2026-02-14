Guehi Nets First Man City Goal as Holders Beat Salford in FA Cup

Manchester City secured a 2–0 victory over Salford City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, advancing to the fifth-round draw after a hard-fought contest at the Etihad Stadium.

Okay News reports that City took an early lead when Alfie Dorrington turned the ball into his own net inside six minutes. Despite dominating possession, Pep Guardiola’s much-rotated side struggled to assert full control and suffered a setback when Max Alleyne was forced off with injury in the first half.

League Two side Salford threatened an upset on several occasions, with Ben Woodburn testing goalkeeper James Trafford before the break and Kelly N’Mai firing into the keeper’s chest in the second half. The visitors remained competitive until substitute Marc Guéhi sealed the win in the 81st minute, slotting home after the ball fell kindly to him in the box.

The goal marked Guéhi’s first for Manchester City and effectively ended Salford’s hopes of a comeback. While City extended their impressive home run in the FA Cup, the performance was far from fluent, with Guardiola’s men relying on resilience and late composure to book their place in the next round.