Fresh Fire Guts Shops at Singer Market in Kano

Kano, Nigeria – A new fire outbreak has destroyed several shops at Singer Market in Kano, marking the second incident at the popular trading hub in less than two weeks. The blaze reportedly started on Saturday afternoon in the Gidan Glass section of the market along Ado Bayero Road and quickly spread across a two-storey building.

Okay News reports that traders said the fire began around 4:00pm from a provision shop and rapidly engulfed nearby stores, sending thick smoke into the sky and causing panic among business owners and shoppers. Many traders struggled to salvage their goods as intense heat and smoke made rescue efforts difficult. Officials of the Kano State Fire Service responded with fire trucks, but their initial water supply was exhausted before reinforcement arrived. A private tanker from Aspira Nigeria Limited later joined efforts to contain the inferno.

Although firefighters battled the flames for hours, some traders called for additional support to prevent further destruction. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Singer Market, regarded as the largest commodity market in Kano and much of northern Nigeria, plays a key role in supplying foodstuffs and provisions across the region and to neighboring West and Central African countries.