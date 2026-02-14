Salah Scores as Liverpool Thrash Brighton 3-0 to Reach FA Cup Fifth Round

Liverpool delivered one of their best performances of the season with a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Goals from Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah sealed a comfortable win at Anfield and secured progression to the next stage of the competition.

After a balanced start, Liverpool began to take control and thought they had opened the scoring through Cody Gakpo, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. The breakthrough soon followed when Jones, operating at right-back, finished from close range after a precise low cross. Brighton threatened after the break, but Alisson produced a key save before Szoboszlai doubled the lead with a powerful finish following an excellent team move involving Salah.

Any hopes of a Brighton comeback were ended when Salah converted a penalty after being fouled in the box, putting the result beyond doubt. Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his side’s pressing and overall display, insisting they showed qualities similar to last season.

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted his side failed to take their chances and must improve. Liverpool now await the fifth-round draw, while Brighton’s winless run stretches further.