Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Ex-South Korean President

South Korean prosecutors have formally requested the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of being the “ringleader of an insurrection” following his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

The demand was made during closing arguments at a Seoul court, marking a dramatic escalation in the legal proceedings against the disgraced leader who was impeached and removed from office shortly after the incident.

Okay News learnt that the charges stem from Yoon’s shocking declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, a move that plunged the nation into chaos for several hours before being overturned by parliament. While Yoon has consistently denied the allegations, characterizing his actions as a symbolic gesture intended to highlight opposition corruption, prosecutors argue his intent was fundamentally violent. They presented damning evidence, including testimony from a military commander stating Yoon ordered the arrest of lawmakers, and a memo from a martial law planner suggesting the “disposal” of hundreds of journalists, activists, and politicians.

Under South Korean law, the crime of leading an insurrection carries a mandatory sentence of either death or life imprisonment. Although the country has not carried out an execution in nearly 30 years, prosecutors argued that the severity of Yoon’s actions warrants the maximum punishment. The trial has been merged with cases against his former defense minister, Kim Yong-hyun, and former police chief, Cho Ji-ho, with a verdict expected in February.

The political landscape of South Korea has shifted significantly since Yoon’s ouster, with current President Lee Jae-myung taking office in June after a snap election. Despite his downfall, Yoon remains a polarizing figure, retaining a loyal base of right-wing supporters who view him as a martyr who attempted to stand up against the liberal opposition. This trial outcome could set a historic precedent, recalling the 1996 death sentence given to former dictator Chun Doo-hwan, which was later commuted to life imprisonment.