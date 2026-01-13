Uganda Orders Total Internet Blackout Ahead of Tense Presidential Election

Uganda has ordered a complete internet blackout starting Tuesday, just two days before a high-stakes presidential election in which long-time leader President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his nearly 40-year rule. The directive, issued by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to internet service providers, mandates a suspension of services starting at 6:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) and will remain in force indefinitely until a restoration notice is issued.

Okay News reports that the move contradicts explicit assurances given by the government just last week. On January 5, authorities posted on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that reports of a looming shutdown were “false, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary fear.” However, a letter from the UCC, verified by government officials, cites the need to curb “online misinformation, disinformation, and electoral fraud” and to prevent incitement to violence as the official justification for the sudden reversal.

The shutdown echoes the controversial 2021 election, which was similarly marred by a total communications blackout, allegations of rigging, and state violence against the opposition. Once again, President Museveni faces a stiff challenge from pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who is contesting the presidency for a second time. While essential state services have been exempted from the ban, the blackout is expected to severely hamper independent monitoring of the polls and communication among opposition supporters.

Despite the gravity of the order, there has been no formal public statement from the central government. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity indicated that authorities did not want to publicly “own” the decision, leaving the regulatory body to enforce the unpopular measure as the country braces for the polls.