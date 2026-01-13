‘I’ll Go to the Mosque and Pray if We Face Penalties Against Morocco’ — Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has lightened the mood ahead of the high-stakes AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, joking that he would resort to prayer if the match is decided by a penalty shootout.

Okay News reports that during a pre-match press conference in Rabat, the Franco-Malian tactician was asked about his team’s preparations for spot-kicks ahead of Wednesday’s showdown at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium. With a smile, Chelle responded, “I will go to the mosque to pray to win if we get to a penalty shootout.”

Nigeria enters the semi-final in formidable form, having won all five of their tournament matches so far. The three-time African champions have been a prolific force, scoring 14 goals and conceding just four. Their path to the semis included a 2-1 win over Tanzania, a 3-2 thriller against Tunisia, and a 3-1 victory over Uganda in the group stages. They followed this with a commanding 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16 and a decisive 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria, one of the pre-tournament favorites.

The attack has been spearheaded by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, with strong support from Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams.

For the encounter, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea to officiate, assisted by South African officials Abongile Tom and Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela.