Ghanaian Referee Daniel Laryea to Officiate Nigeria vs. Morocco Semi-Final

1 Min Read
Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed seasoned Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea to officiate the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The 39-year-old, widely regarded as one of the continent’s top match officials, will take charge of the crucial encounter as both nations vie for a spot in the final.

Okay News reports that this will be Laryea’s second assignment as a center referee at the ongoing tournament, having previously handled the group stage match between Algeria and Burkina Faso. He also played a pivotal role in the quarter-finals, where he led the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team during the fixture between Morocco and Cameroon.

Laryea will be supported by an experienced team of officials. South Africa’s Zakhele Siwela has been named Assistant Referee 1, while Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho will serve as Assistant Referee 2. Samuel Uwikunda of Rwanda has been appointed as the fourth official. In the VAR room, popular South African referee Abongile Tom will be in charge of reviewing critical match decisions.

