UNIMAID Dismisses Viral Video Claiming Students Were Arrested Over Boko Haram Ties

The management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has vehemently dismissed a viral video circulating on social media which alleges that several students of the institution were arrested for serving as informants to Boko Haram insurgents.

Okay News reports that the university described the claims as “false, baseless, and mischievous,” clarifying that no student of the institution has been found to have any links to the terrorist group.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the University Registrar, Ahmad A. Lawan, the administration addressed the panic caused by the footage, which shows security operatives parading suspects. The video, which has gained traction on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, features a narrator claiming the suspects are UNIMAID students on the payroll of insurgents.

However, investigations indicate the footage may be recycled or contextually misleading. The university management stated categorically that the institution has “never tolerated extremism or violence in any form” and remains at the forefront of countering violent narratives in the North-East region.

“The University management wishes to categorically state that the allegations contained in the video are baseless, false and mischievous. No student of the University has been found to have links with Boko Haram insurgents or any other similar groups,” the statement read.

Lawan emphasized that the university community consists of law-abiding staff and students focused on academic pursuits. He urged parents, guardians, and the general public to disregard the misinformation, warning that the spread of such unverified narratives is calculated to damage the hard-earned reputation of the institution and cause unnecessary public anxiety.

The Registrar reaffirmed UNIMAID’s commitment to academic excellence and national security, advising the public to rely on official channels for information rather than sensationalist social media content.