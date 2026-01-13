NASD Market Capitalisation Doubles to N2.12 Trillion in 2025

The NASD Securities Exchange closed 2025 with a total market capitalisation of N2.12 trillion, recording an impressive 106 per cent increase from N1.03 trillion at the end of 2024.

Okay News reports that the significant growth was driven by fresh listings, widespread price appreciation across securities, and successful execution of the Exchange’s diversification strategy.

Activity expanded beyond the traditional over-the-counter market into equities, fixed-income instruments, and digital securities, marking a clear shift from planning to implementation.

While trading volumes on the flagship OTC segment remained moderate, the platform benefited from new company admissions and greater stability among existing listed securities.

The NASD Pension Index delivered exceptional performance, surging 215 per cent to 3,002.68 points from 954.33 points in 2024, highlighting strong gains in pension-related investments.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NASD, Eguarekhide Longe, described the year-end results as a clear validation of the Exchange’s role as Nigeria’s leading alternative securities platform.

He stated that NASD continues to provide flexible capital-raising and investment opportunities outside the conventional exchange framework, offering issuers and investors greater access and efficiency.

The strong performance in 2025 reinforces NASD’s growing relevance in Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem, particularly as more companies seek alternative listing venues and investors pursue diversified opportunities.

Listing activity remained a key driver of expansion throughout the year, with the Exchange positioning itself as a vital channel for emerging and mid-sized enterprises.