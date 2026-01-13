President Donald Trump has issued a fiery directive to the people of Iran, urging them to “take over” the country’s institutions and seize control from the current regime.

The call to action, made Tuesday on social media, comes as the President cancels all diplomatic meetings with Iranian officials—a move that stands in sharp contrast to the domestic unrest currently unfolding in the United States, where thousands of protesters have taken to the streets over the shooting and killing of a 37 year-old woman, Renee Good by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross, while she was behind the wheel of her burgundy Honda in a residential neighbourhood of the northern city.

Okay News reports that Trump took to Truth Social to rally “Iranian Patriots,” vowing that those responsible for the brutal crackdown on anti-regime demonstrators would “pay a big price.” In his statement, he explicitly encouraged citizens to dismantle the existing power structures, writing, “KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS! Save the names of the killers and abusers.”

The President’s encouragement of foreign insurrection has drawn attention to the situation at home, where thousands remain engaged in ongoing protests in Minnesota. Critics and observers have noted the dichotomy of the President urging citizens abroad to storm government institutions while simultaneously managing significant civil dissent within his own borders.

Internationally, the situation in Iran has reached a boiling point.

Reports indicate that Iranian authorities have killed at least 646 protesters, with Reuters citing unnamed officials who suggest the death toll could be as high as 2,000. The White House has confirmed that military options are being weighed, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that while diplomacy is preferred, the President is “unafraid to use military options” if necessary.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also weighed in on the crisis from India, predicting the collapse of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule. “I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime,” Merz told reporters, asserting that a government relying solely on violence “is effectively at its end.”