Protesters Block Abuja National Assembly Over Real Time Results Transmission

Protesters on Monday, 9 February 2026, gathered at the entrance of Nigeria’s National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to demand clear wording in proposed changes to the country’s Electoral Act, the main law guiding elections.

The demonstrators said the ongoing amendment process must include a requirement for real time electronic transmission of election results, as debates continue over how results should move from polling units to central collation systems. Okay News reports that the protest was driven by public concern over reports that lawmakers were weakening the provision.

The protesters had earlier said they would confront lawmakers after claims circulated that Nigeria’s Senate, the upper chamber of the National Assembly, rejected a clause that would make electronic transmission compulsory.

However, the Senate issued public clarifications, insisting there was no confusion about its position. Still, protesters maintained that the law should expressly state “real time electronic transmission” to prevent different interpretations later.

Security personnel were deployed heavily around the complex as the demonstration unfolded. Officers from the Nigeria Police Force, soldiers from the Nigerian Army, and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen maintaining order and controlling movement around the protest area.

Videos from the scene circulated online as the crowd pressed its demand for firm guarantees on how election results should be transmitted under the amended law.