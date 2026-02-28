Qatar Airways Halts Flights Temporarily as Doha Airspace Remains Closed

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Airways Group has announced a temporary suspension of all its flights to and from Doha, Qatar, following the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline stated that the decision affects both international and domestic routes, and operations will resume once authorities reopen the airspace.

The airline is coordinating closely with government officials and aviation authorities to provide support for affected passengers. “We have deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other major airports to assist passengers impacted by the suspension,” a spokesperson said.

Passengers are advised that once flights resume, delays are expected as the airline works to realign its schedules. Qatar Airways emphasised that the safety of its passengers and crew remains the highest priority and extended apologies for any inconvenience caused.

Okay News reports that such airspace closures are rare in Qatar and can affect global air traffic, as Doha is a major aviation hub connecting the Middle East with Europe, Africa, and Asia. Travelers are encouraged to check with the airline for updated flight information.