Nigeria Remains Top African Crude Supplier to US With 46.6 Million Barrels in 2025

Washington, USA – Nigeria supplied 46.618 million barrels of crude oil to the United States in 2025, representing 52.2 percent of Africa’s total crude exports to the US, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Okay News reports that total US crude imports from Africa stood at 89.371 million barrels in 2025, down from 103.631 million barrels in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 13.8 percent. Nigeria’s export volume dropped from 50.793 million barrels in 2024 to 46.618 million barrels in 2025, a reduction of 8.2 percent. Despite the lower volume, Nigeria’s share rose from 49.0 percent in 2024 to 52.2 percent in 2025, largely because competing African suppliers recorded steeper declines.

In value terms, Africa’s crude exports to the US recorded a sharper contraction than volumes. The C.I.F. value, which includes freight and insurance, fell from $8.945 billion in 2024 to $6.816 billion in 2025, representing a decline of 23.8 percent. Nigeria’s C.I.F. value dropped from $4.458 billion in 2024 to $3.545 billion in 2025, translating to a reduction of 20.5 percent. Nigeria’s share of Africa’s total C.I.F. value edged up to 52.0 percent in 2025 from 49.8 percent in 2024.

Among other African exporters, Angola’s crude shipments fell sharply from 18.497 million barrels in 2024 to 8.891 million barrels in 2025, while Ghana’s exports declined from 9.019 million barrels to 3.804 million barrels. Libya was the only major supplier to record an increase, rising from 16.993 million barrels in 2024 to 17.761 million barrels in 2025.

Nigeria’s 52.2 percent share of Africa’s crude exports to the US in 2025 signals stronger relative positioning, but not growth. The country exported 4.175 million fewer barrels year on year and earned $0.913 billion less in C.I.F. value, meaning dominance came within a shrinking market rather than through expanded demand. For Nigeria’s broader oil strategy, the data underline the limits of relying on market share alone. A larger slice of a smaller pie still means less oil revenue overall. This crude oil exports data highlights the challenges facing Nigeria’s oil sector amid shifting global demand. Sustaining crude oil exports revenue will require expanding market share in growing economies rather than contracting ones.