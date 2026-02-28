Iran Hits US Military Sites in Bahrain, Qatar in Retaliatory Attack

The conflict in the Middle East has dramatically escalated as Iran retaliates against United States military installations following a joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran.

On Saturday, emergency sirens blared near the sprawling Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, while loud explosions were reported in both Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. According to the Bahraini government, the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet was directly targeted by an incoming missile strike.

Okay News understands that the widespread retaliation comes after the Iranian foreign affairs ministry declared American military bases to be legitimate targets, vowing to make the aggressors regret their actions.

In its first official statement following the US-Israeli strikes, the ministry condemned the military aggression as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. The rapidly expanding conflict has forced multiple countries across the region to close their airspaces amid mounting fears of a broader war.

The United States maintains a massive military footprint across the targeted Gulf nations, housing tens of thousands of troops in highly strategic locations.

Alongside the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, critical installations include Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base—the forward headquarters for US Central Command—and the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. As the security situation deteriorates, additional American outposts in Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia remain on high alert for further retaliatory strikes.