REA to Spend N100 Billion on Hybrid Mini-Grids for Government Agencies in 2026

Abuja, Nigeria – The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will spend N100 billion (approximately $64 million) in 2026 to deploy hybrid mini-grids for government agencies within and outside Abuja, as part of the National Public Sector Solarisation programme.

Okay News reports that Managing Director Abba Aliyu disclosed this during the 2026 budget defence session organised by the House Committee on Rural Electrification in Abuja on Friday. The hybrid mini-grid systems combine solar power with complementary energy sources to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for government operations while reducing energy costs.

Aliyu cited the National Hospital in Abuja as an example where similar infrastructure had been deployed to ensure stable power and cut operational expenses. Beyond the solarisation programme, the 2026 budget includes over 500 electrification projects nationwide covering grid extensions, transformer deployment, and mini-grids for agrarian clusters.

Earlier in February, REA signed an agreement with ECOWAS to deploy solar systems to 15 public institutions under a World Bank-supported initiative. ECOWAS will provide a $700,000 grant for installations in rural health centres and schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

Aliyu said President Bola Tinubu approved the $750 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up project, which aims to deploy 1,350 mini-grids to provide electricity to about 17.5 million Nigerians. This investment in government agencies electrification aims to reduce operational costs and improve service delivery.