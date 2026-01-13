RB Leipzig Signs Plateau State-Born Wonderkid Suleman Sani on Long-Term Deal

German Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have officially completed the signing of 19-year-old Nigerian winger Suleman Sani from Slovakian side AS Trenčín. The promising attacker, who hails from Jos in Plateau State, has penned a contract valid until June 30, 2031, and has been handed the number 18 shirt.

Okay News reports that the move marks a meteoric rise for the youngster, affectionately nicknamed “Maye” (The Magician) in his hometown. Only two years ago, Sani was struggling for game time in the Nigerian second division before a breakout stint with Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), where his 11 goals in 15 matches earned him the Rookie of the Season award in 2024. His rapid development at the famous GBS Academy in Jos—the same institution that produced Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon—paved the way for his move to Europe.

Marcel Schäfer, RB Leipzig’s Managing Director for Sport, praised the new recruit’s potential, describing him as a “highly talented young winger” with an exciting profile.

“Suleman mainly operates on the left, has plenty of pace, is difficult to knock off the ball thanks to his physicality, and likes to run in behind,”

Schäfer stated, noting that the signing was made with long-term development in mind.

Speaking on his transfer, the Flying Eagles star expressed pride in joining a club renowned for nurturing young talent.

“Moving to RB Leipzig is a big step for me… I’m especially impressed by the way the club develops young players, puts trust in them, and supports them in a targeted way,”

Sani said. The winger, who has already tasted action in the UEFA Youth League and the U-20 World Cup, will now look to settle into the Bundesliga and continue his development on one of football’s biggest stages.