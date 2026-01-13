Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Somalis, Orders Departure by March

The Trump administration has officially announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals living in the United States, issuing a directive for affected individuals to leave the country by March 17, 2026. The move, confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, marks a significant shift in immigration policy, impacting hundreds of immigrants who have legally resided in the U.S. under the humanitarian program.

Okay News understands that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the decision, stating that safety conditions in Somalia have improved sufficiently to warrant the revocation of the status.

“Temporary means temporary,” Noem asserted in a statement, arguing that allowing Somali nationals to remain is “contrary to our national interests” and emphasizing an “America First” approach. The decision comes amidst a broader crackdown on immigration from specific African, Latin American, and Middle Eastern nations.

The administration’s stance has been foreshadowed by Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric towards the Somali community, particularly in Minnesota. In recent weeks, the President has publicly accused Somali immigrants of destroying the country and referred to their homeland as a “hellhole.” The White House has also linked the decision to a renewed focus on a fraud scandal in Minnesota, which officials claim involves citizens of Somali descent.

Under the new directive, Somali nationals with TPS—a status originally granted in 1991 due to the civil war—must depart within two months or face deportation. This follows similar actions taken by the administration to end protected status for nationals from countries such as Afghanistan, Venezuela, Haiti, and South Sudan, leading to multiple legal challenges currently winding through the courts.