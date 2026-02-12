Russia Moves to Block WhatsApp as It Promotes State-Backed Messaging App

Moscow, Russia – Russian authorities have taken steps to block WhatsApp in the country, escalating tensions between Moscow and foreign technology firms. The move comes as the government pushes users toward a state-supported messaging platform positioned as a domestic alternative.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta Platforms, said the action appears aimed at steering Russian users toward a government-backed “national messenger” known as MAX. Critics have raised concerns that the alternative platform could enable greater state surveillance, though Russian officials have dismissed such claims. WhatsApp has approximately 100 million users in Russia and billions globally.

Okay News reports that the Kremlin signaled the app could resume normal operations if it complies with Russian laws and engages in dialogue with authorities. Officials have previously accused foreign messaging platforms of failing to cooperate with investigations related to fraud and terrorism. Russia’s communications regulator has also imposed restrictions on other services in recent months as part of a broader campaign to tighten control over digital platforms.

The development reflects Moscow’s ongoing efforts to assert greater oversight of online communication and reduce reliance on foreign-owned technology, even as global debate intensifies over digital privacy, censorship, and state regulation of social media.