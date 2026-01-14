Sadio Mane’s Late Strike Against Egypt Sends Senegal into AFCON Final

Sadio Mane stunned Egypt with a strike in the 78th minute to secure a 1-0 victory for Senegal over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. The win now means the Teranga Lions are officially contenders for the final taking place on Sunday.

Okay News understands that Senegal once again edged out their North African rivals, dashing Mohamed Salah’s hopes of lifting the continental trophy. The victory means the 2021 champions will face either Nigeria or tournament hosts Morocco in the final.

For much of the match at the Grand Stade de Tanger, the contest was a cagey affair defined by Egypt’s deep defensive block. The Pharaohs, criticized by pundits for their “anti-football” tactics throughout the tournament, absorbed pressure and looked to hit on the break.

However, Senegal’s persistence paid off in the 78th minute. After an initial attack appeared to break down, the ball fell to Mane 20 yards from goal. The Al-Nassr forward wasted no time, unleashing a vicious low strike that flew into the bottom corner, leaving Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy rooted to the spot.

The goal forced Egypt to abandon their defensive shape and chase the game in the dying minutes. They threw on attacking substitutes, including Zizo and Mostafa Mohamed, in a desperate bid to salvage their tournament.

In stoppage time, Omar Marmoush launched a powerful strike that momentarily silenced the Senegalese fans, but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy gathered the ball safely to preserve the clean sheet.

The match was billed as another chapter in the rivalry between former Liverpool teammates Mané and Salah. While Mané stepped up to be the hero once again, Salah cut a frustrated figure, largely isolated by Senegal’s dominance in possession and Egypt’s reluctance to commit bodies forward until it was too late.

For Egypt and Salah, the wait for an eighth continental title continues, having now fallen short against Senegal in two consecutive tournaments.