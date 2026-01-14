BREAKING: Senegal Edge Egypt To Secure Place In 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations Final

Senegal’s national football team has booked a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Egypt by one goal to nil in a tense semi final encounter played on Wednesday evening.

The match took place in Tangiers, a historic port city in northern Morocco, which is one of the official host locations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football, the governing body for football on the African continent.

Okay News reports that Senegal’s victory was sealed in the 78th minute when Sadio Mane, Senegal’s national team captain and former African Footballer of the Year, found the back of the net to break Egypt’s resistance in the high pressure contest.

Throughout the encounter, Senegal dominated possession and controlled the tempo of the game, pressing high and limiting Egypt’s attacking opportunities. Egypt, seven time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations and one of the most successful national teams in African football history, adopted a cautious approach and focused largely on defensive organization.

Despite Egypt’s disciplined defensive display, Senegal continued to push forward with confidence and composure, eventually finding the decisive goal late in the match. Mane’s strike sent the Senegalese players and supporters into celebration as they closed out the remaining minutes without conceding.

With this result, Senegal, former champions of the Africa Cup of Nations, have now advanced to the final where they will face either Morocco or Nigeria. Morocco is the host nation of the 2025 tournament, while Nigeria’s national team, popularly known as the Super Eagles, are three time Africa Cup of Nations champions.

The final match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, where Senegal will be aiming to add another continental title to their football history and further cement their status as one of Africa’s strongest national teams.