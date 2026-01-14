AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Unveil Strong Starting XI for Semi-Final Clash Against Morocco

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have released their starting line-up for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations 2025 semi-final against tournament hosts Morocco, as both teams prepare for a blockbuster showdown for a place in the final.

Okay News reports that head coach Eric Chelle has named a balanced and attack-minded squad, led by Victor Osimhen as captain, in a clear signal of intent as Nigeria targets a fourth continental crown.

The Super Eagles will line up with Stanley Nwabali in goal, protected by a back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemaechi. The defensive unit has been one of Nigeria’s strengths throughout the tournament, conceding just twice en route to the semi-finals.

In midfield, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika are tasked with controlling possession, dictating the tempo, and supplying the forwards, while also providing cover against Morocco’s quick transitions.

Up front, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and Akor Adams form a potent attacking trio. Osimhen, who has already netted four goals in the competition, will once again lead the line, with Lookman and Adams expected to stretch the Moroccan defence with pace and movement.

Nigeria’s substitutes bench also provides depth and flexibility, with options including Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo Igoh, Daniel Bashiru, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Yusuf Amas, Victor AkinSanmiro, Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem, Emeka Eze, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, among others.

The semi-final comes after Nigeria’s commanding 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals, while Morocco edged past their opponents to set up a mouth-watering meeting between two of Africa’s most formidable footballing nations.