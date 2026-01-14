Kano Govt Suspends 3 Medical Personnel After Scissors Left in Patient’s Stomach Leads to Death

The Kano State government has indefinitely suspended three medical personnel following the tragic death of a patient, Aishatu Umar, caused by gross medical negligence at a state-owned facility.

Okay News reports that the Kano State Hospitals Management Board admitted that the personnel left surgical scissors inside the body of the deceased, a mother of five, following a procedure at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano.

In a statement issued by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, it was confirmed that a preliminary investigation ordered by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, substantiated the claims of negligence. Consequently, the three officials directly involved have been suspended from all clinical duties effectively immediately.

The matter has also been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for further investigation and disciplinary actions in accordance with professional standards and the law.

The Board extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Aishatu Umar and sympathizes with them over this painful loss. We reassure the public that negligence will not be condoned in any form,

the statement read.

The incident had previously sparked public outrage after the victim’s husband, Abubakar Muhammad, narrated how his wife suffered severe complications and eventually died after doctors allegedly abandoned the surgical instrument in her stomach, despite his repeated complaints to the hospital management.