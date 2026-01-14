AFCON 2025: Davido Bets Over $50,000 on Super Eagles to Defeat Hosts Morocco

Afrobeats superstar Davido has raised the stakes ahead of the highly anticipated AFCON 2025 semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, wagering a massive $50,000 (approximately ₦71 million) on the Super Eagles to defeat the host nation.

Okay News reports that the “Timeless” crooner shared his betting slip on X (formerly Twitter), revealing a bold prediction that Nigeria will win the match with both teams finding the back of the net. If his prediction proves correct, the singer stands to cash out over $348,274, an estimated sum of more than ₦500 million.

Davido expressed his unwavering confidence in the Nigerian squad, captioning the post: “Nigeria to make the finals and I’ll double my stake on my slip.”

The high-stakes gamble has ignited social media as fans countdown to the blockbuster showdown in Rabat. The Super Eagles, led by the prolific Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, are looking to upset the Atlas Lions, who are buoyed by home support and the talents of stars like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.