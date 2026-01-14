Real Madrid Dumped Out of Copa del Rey by Second-Division Albacete in Arbeloa’s Nightmare Debut

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey campaign came to a humiliating end on Wednesday night as they were defeated 3-2 by second-division side Albacete in the Round of 16. The shock loss marked a disastrous start for new head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who took charge of the team just days ago following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso.

Okay News reports that the match at the Carlos Belmonte ended in dramatic fashion, with Jefté Betancor scoring the winning goal four minutes into stoppage time to send the hosts through to the quarterfinals. Real Madrid had seemingly salvaged a draw just moments earlier when Gonzalo García equalized in the 91st minute, but they were unable to hold on as Albacete reclaimed the lead for the third and final time.

Arbeloa, promoted from the club’s B-team on Monday, opted to rest key stars including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois. While Vinícius Júnior started, the Brazilian winger was largely ineffective as Madrid struggled to create clear chances against a spirited Albacete side currently sitting 17th in the second division.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 42nd minute through a Javier Villar header, before Franco Mastantuono leveled for Madrid just before the break. Betancor restored Albacete’s lead in the 82nd minute, setting the stage for the chaotic stoppage-time exchange that sealed Madrid’s fate.

The defeat is historically significant, marking the first time Albacete has ever beaten Real Madrid. For Arbeloa, a club legend who won two Champions League titles as a player, the result is an immediate setback as he attempts to stabilize the team after a tumultuous period under his predecessor.